Nigeria: D'Tigress Push Minnesota Lynx to Brink in Kansas City Thriller

Nigeria's ongoing WNBA pre-season tour is not just about competition; it is about calibration. Testing structures. Building chemistry. Accelerating the development of a squad blending youth with established leadership

Progress is rarely linear, but in Kansas City, D'Tigress showed that their rebuild is beginning to bite.

African champions Nigeria were edged 88-79 by the Minnesota Lynx in a fiercely contested pre-season friendly at the T-Mobile Centre, a performance that offered far more encouragement than the scoreline suggests.

Coming off their opening test against the Los Angeles Sparks, this was a different Nigeria; more composed, more competitive, and increasingly aligned with the demands of elite opposition.

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Fast start, no fear

From tip-off, Nigeria showed intent.

The starting unit of Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Suzie Rafiu, Uche Izoje, and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah stepped straight into a high-tempo battle.

The Lynx edged the opening quarter 27-26, but Nigeria's willingness to engage possession for possession set the tone. This was no longer a team overwhelmed by the stage.

Kalu leads the charge

The second quarter unfolded as a tactical duel.

Both sides traded baskets in a tightly balanced stretch, but Minnesota capitalised on key moments to take a slender 46-43 lead into halftime. At the heart of Nigeria's offensive rhythm was Kalu, composed, assertive, and dictating tempo when it mattered.

As has often been the case at this level, the game tilted in transition.

Minnesota tightened their grip after the break, punishing turnovers and converting fast-break opportunities to stretch their advantage. By the end of the third quarter, the Lynx had opened up a 67-59 lead--control established, but not yet decisive.

Nigeria, however, refused to fade.

In the final quarter, D'Tigress surged again.

Late scoring runs, built on inside presence and improved perimeter execution, brought them within reach. But the Lynx, seasoned and clinical, managed the closing phases with composure, leaning on efficient shot selection and free throws to seal the 88-79 victory.

Numbers behind the fight

Individually, Nigeria delivered standout performances.

Kalu led the charge with 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, combining long-range shooting with aggressive drives. Gabby White added 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah contributed 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and a block. Izoje anchored the interior with eight points and seven rebounds.

For Minnesota, Courtney Williams led with 17 points, while Olivia Miles registered 11 points and five assists. Nia Coffey chipped in with 10 points.

Statistically, the difference came down to efficiency.

The Lynx shot 50 per cent from the field, compared to Nigeria's 40 per cent, and held the edge in assists and fast-break points. Yet, D'Tigress dominated the boards 49-33 and matched their opponents in points in the paint, clear indicators of physical competitiveness and interior control.

A rebuild taking shape

Beyond the result, this performance fits into a broader narrative.

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Nigeria's ongoing WNBA pre-season tour is not just about competition; it is about calibration. Testing structures. Building chemistry. Accelerating the development of a squad blending youth with established leadership.

And against the Lynx, there were signs of growth.

Sharper execution. Better balance. Greater resilience.

Eyes on the next test

The journey continues.

Next up is a clash against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, 2 May, the final fixture of the tour and another opportunity to measure progress against elite opposition.

For D'Tigress, the mission remains clear: evolve, compete, and arrive ready.

Because the results may still fluctuate, but the trajectory is beginning to point in the right direction.