Nigeria: EFCC Declares Abuja Businesswoman Halimat Tejuosho Wanted

Allegations have swirled around Ms Tejuosho for years as she faced an EFCC interrogation in 2025.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared an Abuja-based 41-year-old businesswoman, Halimat Tejuosho, wanted over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.

Ms Tejuosho, an Abuja society woman, is the founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited.

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In a notice published on its official X page on Monday, and signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said Ms Tejuosho, whose photograph accompanied the announcement, is being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The commission identified her as an indigene of Lagos State, adding that her last known address is House A26, Aso Grove Estate, Maitama Extension in Abuja.

"The public is hereby notified that Halimat Adenike Tejuosho... is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence," the statement said.

Ms Tejuosho is reportedly the South-West zonal women leader of the City Boys Movement, a pro-Tinubu political support group.

The agency called on members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact its offices across the country, including those in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

It also urged the public to reach out via its official communication channels or report to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Allegations have swirled around Ms Tejuosho for years as she faced an EFCC interrogation in 2025.

Her accusers have included a business partner alleging that she lived extravagantly by criminally misappropriating money meant for executing a joint contract on herself and her cronies.

In 2023, she denied fleeing abroad to evade a suit instituted against by the former business partner. She also denied the allegations.

In June 2025, The Nation reported that she was interrogated by the EFCC over her alleged involvement in an appointment and contract scam.

The founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited reportedly quizzed over allegations of obtaining funds in exchange for promises of non-existent federal appointments and lucrative government contracts.

A victim accused her of using an elaborate scheme involving forged documents and fake appointment letters to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

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She has also evolved into a political figure over time.

In 2024, some groups appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint her as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to replace Betta Edu at the time.