Nigeria: Zamfara APC Stakeholders Back Tinubu, Lawal for 2027

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal for re-election in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the APC Zamfara State Stakeholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2026, at the Government House.

Reading the communiqué, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said the stakeholders had thrown their weight behind the leadership and reform direction of President Tinubu and Governor Lawal.

He described the endorsement as a reflection of unity, confidence and strategic alignment within the party.

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"In a clear demonstration of unity, confidence and strategic alignment, the meeting further resolved that the people of Zamfara State, in conjunction with the entire APC structure in the state, unequivocally support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections," he said.

The stakeholders also unanimously endorsed Governor Lawal for a second term in office, citing his leadership style, reforms and commitment to security stabilisation, economic recovery and sustainable development.

According to the communiqué, the dual endorsement was aimed at consolidating ongoing gains, ensuring continuity of governance and strengthening the delivery of democratic dividends at both national and state levels.

The meeting further resolved to work collectively towards the successful conduct of future party congresses and primary elections.

It stressed that all party processes must be peaceful, transparent and inclusive, while complying strictly with the APC constitution and established guidelines.

Stakeholders also pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards and local government areas to strengthen the party's presence ahead of future elections.

Members were charged to work individually and collectively towards ensuring the party's overwhelming success in future electoral contests, especially in 2027.

The meeting expressed strong support for the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda and resolved to align state-level policies, programmes and political messaging with its objectives.

On security, the stakeholders acknowledged the challenges of banditry and related criminal activities in the state.

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They resolved to strengthen collaboration between communities and security institutions, while promoting intelligence sharing and civic responsibility as part of efforts to restore peace and stability.

The stakeholders also emphasised the need for unity within the party, urging members to shun divisive tendencies.

They called for stronger conflict resolution mechanisms and broader stakeholder engagement to sustain harmony, discipline and cohesion.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strategic coordination in advancing the party's objectives at both state and national levels.

It reaffirmed that a united APC remained the most viable platform for delivering sustainable development, strengthening democratic governance and securing a prosperous future for Zamfara State and Nigeria.