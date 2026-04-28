Ghana: Slain Forest Guard Laid to Rest At Hometown

The Resource Guard of the Forestry Commission, Mr Raphael Ganyo, who was fatally shot by a suspected poacher at the Kalakpa Resource Reserve, has been laid to rest at Adorzekope near Mafi Kumasi in the Volta Region.

The burial was preceded by solemn funeral rites at the family house, attended by officials of the Forestry Commission, government representatives, and members of the local community, who gathered to pay their last respects.

Speaking on the sidelines of the funeral, the Executive Director of the Forestry Commission, Hugh C. A. Brown, said the incident underscores the increasing dangers faced by frontline personnel engaged in forest and wildlife protection.

He stressed the need for improved logistics, enhanced protection, and stronger legal backing for officers operating in high-risk conservation areas.

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Dr Brown noted that the incident was not isolated, disclosing that two other Resource Guards of the Forest Services Division had died in the line of duty, while about 33 personnel had sustained various degrees of injury.

He called for increased resourcing, specialised training, and the provision of protective equipment, including bulletproof vests to enhance the safety of field officers.

Dr Brown further highlighted operational constraints, including inadequate personnel and limited logistics such as vehicles and motorbikes, which continue to hamper the commission's effectiveness.

He added that the commission was engaging legal experts to review existing laws to potentially grant paramilitary status to its personnel, enabling them to bear arms for self-defence in the course of duty.

At the funeral, the Executive Director of the Wildlife Division, Joseph Boakye, announced that the late Mr Ganyo had been posthumously promoted to the rank of Chief Resource Guard.

He also disclosed that the Zitoe Camp had been renamed Raphael Ganyo Camp in honour of the deceased.

Additionally, the commission presented GH¢50,000 to the bereaved family and offered employment opportunities to two relatives of the late officer.

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Dignitaries present included officials from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, technical advisers, and senior management of the Forestry Commission.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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