Ghana: Two Arrested in Kintampo Over Suspected Cannabis Haul

The Bono East Regional Police Command has arrested two men for possessing suspected narcotic drugs without lawful authority following a patrol operation at Kintampo.

In a press release dated April 27, 2026, the police said the suspects, identified as Sadic Wemah, 42, and Senbeti Karim, 39, were arrested on April 26 at about 12:40 p.m.

According to the statement, a patrol team from the New Longoro Police Station intercepted an unregistered white Toyota Highlander on the Kintampo-New Longoro road. The vehicle, which was coming from the Kintampo direction, was searched by officers.

Police said the search uncovered two sacks containing 166 parcels of dried plant material suspected to be cannabis.

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The suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the Kintampo Divisional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations. During interrogation, they admitted the substance was cannabis and claimed ownership, the police said.

The statement added that the suspects told investigators they bought the substance from a man identified only as Edem, also known as "Confirm," who allegedly transports cannabis from the Volta Region through Tamale.

They further indicated that they received the drugs at a filling station near the new market in Kintampo and intended to transport them to Banda Nkwanta in the Bono Region for sale.

Police estimated the street value of the seized substance at about GH¢107,000.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the exhibits, including the suspected cannabis and the vehicle, have been retained for evidential purposes.

The Bono East Regional Police Command said it remains committed to fighting drug trafficking and related crimes.

It assured the public that efforts are underway to arrest other persons linked to the case, including the said Edem.