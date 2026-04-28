Ghana: Roman Fada Sues Tiktoker Queen Emma for Defamation

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Philip Appiah Kubi, known in the entertainment circles as Roman Fada, has filed a lawsuit against TikToker Cyndy Emma Koomson, popularly known as Queen Emma, over alleged defamatory statements.

The suit, filed at the High Court in Accra, claims that videos published by the defendant on social media contain false and damaging statements about the plaintiff.

Roman Fada is by this action seeking a declaration that the words used in the videos are defamatory.

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He is also asking the court to award him general damages of GH¢20 million.

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In addition, he is demanding special, aggravated, and exemplary damages, arguing that the videos were widely shared on both local and international media platforms, which worsened the harm to his reputation.

The plaintiff is further requesting the court to place a perpetual injunction on Queen Emma to stop her from making or publishing similar statements about him.

He wants the court to order her to issue an apology using the same platforms where the videos were posted.

According to the writ, the apology should be given equal prominence and must remain permanently accessible on her social media pages.

Roman Fada is also asking the court to compel the defendant to retract the statements and remove all alleged defamatory videos from the internet.

Queen Emma is expected to enter an appearance within eight days after being served.