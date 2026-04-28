Ghana: Minister Revokes Adamus Resources Leases Over Illegal Mining

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has revoked the Akango, Salman and Nkroful mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited over illegal mining activities and multiple breaches of the country's mining laws.

The decision follows investigations by the Minerals Commission, which established that the company engaged in unauthorised operations in violation of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and related regulations.

According to the findings, Adamus Resources Limited unlawfully subcontracted its mining operations without obtaining the required ministerial consent, contrary to Section 14 of Act 703.

The investigations further revealed that the company undertook mining activities without approved operating plans or valid permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, in breach of Regulation 8(1) of the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2182).

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It was also found that the company failed to secure the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, as required under Section 18 of Act 703.

Additionally, foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, were reported to have engaged in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, on the concessions, contrary to provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

The report indicated that mining operations were conducted in a substandard manner and extended beyond designated areas, far outside approved mine infrastructure.

These activities, the report noted, resulted in significant environmental degradation, including land disturbance and damage to ecosystems, posing risks to water bodies, public health, and the livelihoods of affected communities.

In view of the gravity of the violations, the Minister, acting on the advice of the Minerals Commission under Section 100(2) of Act 703, determined that the immediate revocation of the mineral rights was necessary in the public interest.

The Ministry indicated that the revocation was without prejudice to any criminal charges that may be brought against the company, its directors, and management under Act 995.

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It added that steps would be taken to safeguard the livelihoods of workers affected by the decision, with further measures to be announced in due course.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources reiterated government's commitment to protecting the country's natural resources and pledged to continue taking decisive action against illegal mining.