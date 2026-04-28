Ghana: Ghs Raises Alarm Over Rising Obesity Among Adolescents

Three per cent of adolescent girls aged between 15 and 19 in the country are obese, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

Similarly, one per cent of adolescent boys within the same age bracket are also affected, while a number of children have been classified as underweight.

The Deputy Director of Nutrition at the GHS, Olivia Mawunyo Timpo, has, therefore, warned that the trend poses a serious public health risk and requires urgent intervention to prevent a rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

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She made the remarks during a five-kilometre Walk for Life initiative organised by iThrive Ghana in Accra on Saturday.

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Ms Timpo indicated that the service had intensified efforts to promote healthy lifestyles through initiatives such as the Diet and Healthy Lifestyles Programme for schoolchildren, as well as the establishment of wellness clinics for adults.

She urged Ghanaians to adopt healthier habits, including regular exercise, balanced diets, adequate sleep, and increased water intake to improve overall well-being.

The Convener of iThrive Ghana, Richmond Aryeetey, described overweight and obesity as a "silent epidemic" affecting many Ghanaians.

He noted that although the condition poses significant health risks, it continued to receive limited public attention and policy focus.

Mr Aryeetey stated that the organisation was committed to promoting healthier lifestyles, stressing that many Ghanaians were affected by the condition without sufficient public discourse.

He explained that the initiative aimed to encourage simple lifestyle changes, including increased physical activity and improved dietary habits.

Mr Aryeetey further pointed out that the country's food environment remained a major challenge, noting that unhealthy foods were often more accessible and cheaper than nutritious options.

He also cited poor infrastructure, including the lack of walkways and recreational spaces as barriers to physical activity, and called on local authorities to prioritise health considerations in urban planning.