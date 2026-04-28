Ghana: GTA Begins Inspection, Licence Renewal of Hospitality Facilities

28 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has began an inspection and licence renewal exercise for food, beverage and entertainment enterprises in the Greater Accra Region on Monday.

The exercise which began on Tuesday, formed part of the Authority's efforts to ensure that facilities complied with established public health, safety and operational standards, while safeguarding the wellbeing of patrons and the public.

A press release issued by the GTA and signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Bright Asempa Tsadidey, and copied to The Ghanaian Times, said the exercise covered traditional catering enterprises, including chop bars, food vendors, drinking bars, pubs, fast food joints, snack bars and outdoor catering services.

The statement urged all operators to cooperate fully with inspectors from the Authority to ensure a smooth and effective exercise.

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It said officials undertaking the inspection would carry valid identification cards and advised operators to verify the identity of inspectors before engaging with them.

The statement further encouraged operators to ensure that their licences and relevant operational documents were up to date ahead of the exercise to avoid sanctions.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining standards within the tourism and hospitality industry and called on stakeholders to support the exercise.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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