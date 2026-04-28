Ghana Must Train Minds for Algorithmic Future-Dr Antwi-Boasiako

The Founder and Executive Chair of the e-Crime Bureau, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has called for a redesign of Ghana's educational system to equip graduates with the ability to critically interrogate digital information in what he describes as the "algorithmic era."

He explained that this era was defined by the growing dominance of algorithms sets of rules, instructions and mathematical models executed by computers in decision-making processes.

While powerful, he warned that such systems could negatively affect human lives and pose cybersecurity risks if left unquestioned.

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He further noted that algorithms were not neutral, as they were "designed by humans, trained on biased data and shaped by invisible assumptions."

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Dr Antwi-Boasiako made these remarks during a public lecture at the launch of two postgraduate programmes: Master of Science (MSc) in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, and MSc in Security and Intelligence, by Accra Metropolitan University in collaboration with the e-Crime Bureau in Accra on Wednesday.

The lecture, on the theme "From curriculum to capability: Cybersecurity and intelligence education in the algorithmic era," highlighted the evolving role of human intelligence alongside machine-driven systems.

"We are in the algorithmic era in which human judgement increasingly competes with, collaborates with, and is sometimes replaced by algorithmic logic," he said.

"This era raises a philosophical question that sits at the heart of higher education. If machines can know, what must humans become? Cybersecurity and intelligence education must now answer this critical question," he added.

He stressed that education in this context must go beyond the mere transfer of information.

"Education, therefore, in the context of the algorithmic era is not the transfer of information. It is rather the formation of disciplined judgement," he said.