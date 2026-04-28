Ghana: Boosting Digital Innovation Drive - Pres Mahama Announces $250m Ai Computing Centre

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has announced a $250 million investment to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Computing Centre as part of efforts to boost Ghana's digital innovation drive.

The facility, he said, will serve as a central hub for research, innovation and enterprise, enabling Ghanaian talent to develop solutions for both the country and the wider African continent.

In addition, the President disclosed that government will commit $20 million to support the short- to medium-term implementation of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2025-2035), which was launched in Accra on Friday.

Developed by the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation in collaboration with stakeholders, the strategy seeks to harness AI for inclusive growth across sectors and improve the lives of citizens.

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Speaking at the event held in Accra on Friday, President Mahama emphasised that while investment in infrastructure is essential, building strong local ecosystems is equally critical.

He noted that this would support the integration of indigenous languages and promote the development of context-aware AI systems.

"Many existing AI systems are trained on data shaped by foreign culture, languages and assumptions. As a result, they often fail to reflect our values, linguistic diversity and cultural context. Ghana cannot build a meaningful AI future using systems that do not understand our Ghanaian realities," he said.

He added that Ghana's commitment to AI is already evident in initiatives such as the One Million Coders Programme and the prioritisation of AI development across key institutions.

Addressing concerns about job displacement, President Mahama reassured that the country would adopt a human-centred approach in implementing the strategy.

"We pursue a human-centred, inclusive and responsible model of adoption, consistent with industry values, which emphasise not only efficiency but also resilience, sustainability and the centrality of the human person," he stated.

He called on stakeholders, including the private sector and development partners, to collaborate in achieving the strategy's targets, and assured that government would closely monitor progress.

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The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, said Ghana aimed to position itself as "Africa's AI lab" in line with global frameworks.

He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to integrating AI into public sector operations to create a data-driven, innovative and citizen-centred civil service.

He also disclosed that an emerging technologies bill is being developed to provide legal backing for the responsible deployment of AI and related technologies.

The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, underscored the need to ensure that AI strengthens, rather than undermines, the justice system.

"No matter how advanced the technology may be, it must be subjected to the rule of law. Justice cannot be automated but can be enhanced," he said, adding that the judiciary has begun engaging with AI systems to improve service delivery.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, pledged legislative support to regulate the responsible use of AI.

The event was attended by ministers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, development partners, academics, industry leaders, traditional authorities and private sector representatives.