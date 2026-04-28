Ghana: UK Based NGO Donates Medical Supplies to Street Academy

Heartfelt Philanthropy Network, a United Kingdom-based registered non-profit organisation, has donated medical supplies worth over GH¢10,000 to the Street Academy, a sports and culture organisation, to enhance healthcare delivery at its health post.

The items included paracetamol, antibiotics, ibuprofen, and medications for asthmatic patients.

In a brief interview with the media after the presentation in Accra yesterday, the Director and Founder of the organisation, Mrs Yvonne Abba-Opoku, said the donation would help reduce the financial burden on families who cannot afford medical treatment for their children.

She also underscored the importance of the Street Academy health post in bringing healthcare delivery closer to the people.

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Mrs Abba-Opoku described the partnership between her organisation and Street Academy as productive, noting that since 2019, the collaboration has led to the construction of a washroom and a health post.

She added that children at the academy were also benefiting from literacy programmes, including a reading club run by the organisation.

According to her, the organisation was committed to sustaining the partnership by engaging like-minded individuals and introducing impactful initiatives to transform the lives of the children.

She further appealed to corporate organisations, philanthropists, and other stakeholders to support the work of Street Academy.

The Senior Advisor at the Office of the Ga Mantse and Lifetime Patron of Street Academy, Mr Nii Boi Abbey, commended the founder of Street Academy, Dr Ataa Lartey, for his dedication over the past three decades.

He also expressed gratitude to Heartfelt Philanthropy Network for the donation, noting that such kind gestures would inspire other organisations to follow suit.

Mr Abbey pledged the support of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, through his foundation, to help improve the lives of the children and provide them with needed healthcare.