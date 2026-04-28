Ghana: FC Ashantigold, Port City Seal Premier League Promotion

28 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FC AshantiGold '04 produced a commanding comeback to thrash Skyy FC 4-1 at the Bekwai Gyamfi Park on Sunday, to seal Premier League promotion with three games to spare.

Emmanuel Agyir gave Skyy FC an early lead in the 20th minute, but Raphael Ankamah inspired the turnaround with a quickfire brace in the 43rd and 45th minutes to send the hosts into halftime 2-1 up.

Gerard Owusu added a third four minutes into the second half before David Gyamfi sealed the emphatic win from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute.

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FC AshantiGold '04 now sit on 58 points after Matchday 27 of the 2025/26 Access Bank Division One League.

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Newly promoted Nsuopun Fidelity FC extended their impressive form with a fifth away win of the season in Zone Two, securing a hard-fought 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened club, UCC Youngsters, on Saturday.

The result cements their status as the third-best away side in the zone.

Jacob Manso was the standout performer, scoring in the first and 85th minutes to hand Nsuopun Fidelity FC all three points at the Robert Mensah Stadium. The visitors now sit third on the table with 45 points from 27 matches, just two points off second place in their debut campaign.

Former Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs, suffered another setback in their promotion chase after falling 2-0 to Sefwi All Stars FC away from home, marking their sixth defeat of the season in Zone Two.

Meanwhile, Port City will officially be crowned champions of Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League on Sunday at the Kukurantumi Ohene Park.

The coronation, which coincides with Matchday 28, will see Port City face former Premier League side, WAFA SC, who are expected to form a guard of honour.

The occasion will be graced by distinguished guests from the Ghana Football Association, traditional leaders, former players, and representatives from corporate Ghana.

Port City secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League with four games to spare, capping off a remarkable campaign.

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