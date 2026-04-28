Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Attackers of Kano GSM Market

The Kano State Police Command says it has arrested six suspects following a clash between rival thugs that later stormed Farm Centre GSM market in Kano.

Daily Trust had reported how the thugs bearing dangerous weapons attacked the market in broad daylight on Monday, carting away valuables belonging to traders, customers and passersby.

They were reported to be attending a political rally near the market.

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In a statement issued by the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Tuesday, the command said it has arrested six of the suspects and foiled the attack.

Kiyawa explained that the incident occurred after a distress call reported that suspected thugs had mobilised for a fight in Gyadi-Gyadi, a neighborhood close to the market.

He said, "Patrol teams were immediately deployed and met a violent clash in progress. An ambulance was vandalised during the disturbance, while the thugs also attempted to attack other places.

"The hoodlums regrouped and attacked officers with dangerous weapons and stones, but the assault was repelled. The suspects then fled towards Farm Centre Market, where they tried to break into shops and loot property.

"Reinforcement was quickly mobilised, dispersing the attackers and leading to the arrest of six suspects. Calm was restored to the affected areas."

Kiyawa also said the state's Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the officers from Farm Centre Division and the reinforcement teams, noting that their swift response prevented further breakdown of law and order.

He warned that the command would not tolerate thuggery or any disturbance of public peace, urging parents and guardians to caution their wards against involvement in criminal activities.

The command further disclosed that investigations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects and identify sponsors of the clash.

Residents were also encouraged to continue providing timely information to the police to help safeguard lives and property across the state.