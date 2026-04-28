Nigeria: Igoche Mark Hails Maktown Flyers' Historic BAL Victory

Renowned basketball promoter and steadfast supporter of Nigerian basketball, Igoche Mark, has congratulated Maktown Flyers on their impressive 76-68 victory over JCA Kings in their 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Sahara Conference opener, describing the win as "historic and symbolic."

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, Mark lauded the Nigerian champions for their composure, discipline, and team spirit, singling their collective determination to make a continental statement.

The statement praised the collective effort of Jawad Adekoya who dropped 20 points not just on the scoreboard, but on the conscience of every doubter, Tyrell Corbin, Hassan Drame, and Ogbodeje Abah, who each added 13 points, noting that "championships are not won by one man, but by teams that fight for each other."

Mark described the Flyers' opening-quarter shooting 21 of their first 22 points from long range as "a statement of intent to Africa."

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"This was more than a debut win. This was Maktown Flyers announcing to the BAL that Nigeria has arrived. To win your first-ever BAL game, against a tough JCA Kings side, shows preparation, belief, and hunger," he added.

He urged the team not to rest on their laurels as they navigate the Sahara Conference.

"You have done well, but the journey has just begun. I charge you to continue in the fear of victory -- that fear that keeps you humble, keeps you working, and keeps you hungry. The fear of victory is what separates one-time winners from dynasties. Respect every opponent, but fear letting yourselves down."

Mark, a long-time advocate for basketball development in Nigeria, said the Flyers' victory reinforces the need for sustained investment in the domestic game.

"Maktown Flyers have carried our flag high. They have shown what Nigerian talent can do when given structure and support. Now we must all rally behind them. From Abuja to Lagos, Kano to Port Harcourt this is Nigeria's team on the continental stage."

He concluded by wishing the team success in their remaining conference games: "Flyers, you made us proud on opening night. Stay focused, stay together, and keep flying. The whole nation is behind you."

Maktown Flyers' 76-68 win marks their first-ever victory in the BAL and puts them in early contention in the Sahara Conference.