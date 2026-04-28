Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Picks APC Presidential Nomination Forms

The forms were picked on the president's behalf on Tuesday by the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke.

President Bola Tinubu has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The forms were picked on the president's behalf on Tuesday by the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke,

The APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, presented the documents to Mr Faleke at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Details later...