Nigeria: Police, EFCC Rescue 14 Abducted On Calabar-Oron Waterways

Police said victims were freed without casualties after coordinated security operation

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State Command, announced it rescued 14 persons abducted by sea pirates along the Calabar-Oron waterways in a joint operation with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, said the victims were freed following "sustained intelligence-driven efforts" and coordinated operations by both agencies.

She said operatives intensified surveillance and launched targeted raids across identified flashpoints within the maritime corridor after receiving credible intelligence, leading to the safe rescue of all victims.

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"All fourteen victims were successfully rescued without any loss of life," the statement said.

According to the police, the victims are currently undergoing medical checks and receiving treatment, as well as being debriefed before they are reunited with their families.

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, commended officers involved in the operation, describing the outcome as a reflection of effective inter-agency collaboration.

"The professionalism, synergy, and operational efficiency demonstrated by personnel of both agencies were instrumental to the success of this operation," the statement quoted Mr Azare as saying.

The police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

"The Command has intensified efforts to track down and arrest the perpetrators, and all those involved will be brought to justice," the statement added.

Mr Azare also assured residents and maritime operators of improved security presence along the waterways, urging the public to provide timely and credible information to aid security agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Nigeria Police Force, Cross River State Command and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Auwal Mohammed had confirmed that 15 passengers were abducted on 19 April on the Calabar- Oron waterways.

Attempts to get clarification on why 14 victims were rescued instead of 15, as earlier confirmed by the police did not yield results.

Ms John did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her comment.