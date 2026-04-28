Liberia: China Commits to Elevating Liberia Ties Through Belt and Road Initiative

China has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Liberia through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with a focus on advancing high-quality cooperation and supporting the country's development agenda.

Speaking on April 24, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, delivered a lecture at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute titled "How the Belt and Road Initiative Proposed by China Could Benefit Developing Countries."

The event brought together more than 100 participants, including senior government officials, diplomats, and trainees.

Among those in attendance were Director General of the Institute, Hon. Reginald Goodridge, as well as former Liberian Foreign Ministers H.E. George Wallace, H.E. Olubanke King-Akerele, and H.E. Monie R. Captan, alongside other former high-level officials and current public servants.

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In his remarks, Ambassador Yin provided a comprehensive overview of the origins, development trajectory, and strategic objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as a platform for shared growth and international cooperation.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is not only about infrastructure, but about shared development and mutual benefit," Yin emphasized.

He highlighted the tangible outcomes of China-Africa and China-Liberia cooperation under the BRI framework, pointing to its contributions to economic development, capacity building, and enhanced participation of developing countries in global governance.

According to the Ambassador, the initiative continues to open new opportunities for Liberia and other developing nations by promoting trade, connectivity, and inclusive development.

Yin further disclosed that China is preparing to deepen its engagement with Liberia as part of its broader strategic planning.

"China will further implement the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and promote China-Liberia high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to a new level during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period," he stated.

The Ambassador stressed that this next phase of cooperation will focus on delivering more impactful and sustainable development results, in line with Liberia's national priorities.

The lecture also served as a platform for dialogue, as participants engaged Ambassador Yin in a question-and-answer session, raising issues related to development financing, infrastructure partnerships, and the long-term implications of the BRI for African economies.

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The event underscored China's growing diplomatic and economic engagement with Liberia, reinforcing Beijing's intention to position the Belt and Road Initiative as a key driver of bilateral cooperation and development progress