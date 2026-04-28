Liberia: CSA Commences Renovation of Western Region Office

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has launched extensive renovation works at its Western Region Head Office in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, marking a significant step toward strengthening public service delivery across the region.

Originally constructed in 2011 during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the facility is undergoing this major upgrade after years of lying in ruins.

The renovation is being executed by Xcellence Group of Companies Inc., a local construction company.

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Funding for the project is being provided by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Over the weekend, CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. conducted an on-site assessment to evaluate the progress of the renovation.

Following a comprehensive inspection of both the interior and exterior of the facility, Dr. Joekai expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work completed to date. He disclosed that the project is expected to be finalized within forty-five (45) days.

Upon completion, the Western Region Head Office will be fully modernized and equipped to efficiently serve citizens across Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu Counties.

Dr. Joekai emphasized that the upgraded facility will replicate key operational systems currently in use at CSA headquarters in Monrovia.

"We are going to establish the same systems that are operational at our headquarters here. It will function on an offline system to ensure efficiency and reliability," he stated.

The Director General further noted that the facility will include a testing system and be staffed with qualified personnel to assist civil servants with payroll and salary-related matters, eliminating the need for costly travel to Monrovia.

Dr. Joekai described the renovation as a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to decentralization, system modernization, and sustainable reform within Liberia's civil service sector.

In a related development, the CSA is in the process of acquiring land in Central Liberia for the construction of its first-ever modern Regional Headquarters, which will serve Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties. The land has been made available by the Bong County Administration.

During a visit to Gbarnga, Dr. Joekai expressed appreciation to Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris for facilitating access to the land for the project.

The Civil Service Agency reaffirms its commitment to advancing civil service reforms and promoting decentralization to enhance service delivery nationwide.