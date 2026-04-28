Gambia: Darboe Backs IEC, Blames NPP Lawmakers Over Election Registration Tensions

United Democratic Party (UDP) flag bearer Ousainou ANM Darboe has defended the independence of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), urging caution against what he described as premature criticism while redirecting blame for controversial electoral issues to NPP lawmakers.

Speaking in an interview with Kerr Fatou, Darboe said the IEC must be judged based on its actions rather than suspicion, stressing that his party is giving the electoral body the benefit of the doubt.

"The law says they should be independent without showing support to any party, they should be straight and independent," he said, adding that it would be irresponsible for politicians to tarnish the image of institutions they may later work with in government.

Darboe noted that a UDP government would still rely on the same institutions, including the IEC and the police, and therefore saw no justification in discrediting them without evidence.

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He revealed that he recently led a delegation to engage IEC officials ahead of voter registration, describing the meeting as reassuring.

"They told us nobody is going to infiltrate their decisions and even offered access to their database for transparency," he said.

On the contentious attestation issue, Darboe distanced the IEC from responsibility, pointing instead to the National Assembly, particularly deputies from the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

"The IEC did not want it in the Election Act, but the NPP deputies insisted. They had the majority and voted it in," he explained.

He argued that several electoral concerns, including increased nomination fees and the rise in political party registrations, stem from legislative decisions rather than actions of the IEC. He referenced past protests, including those linked to electoral reforms, saying demands for change were ignored.

Darboe further called for accountability among local authorities and individuals involved in voter attestation, warning against illegal practices.

"Anyone attesting for underage or non-Gambians is committing a crime. Alkalos should be mindful and not allow themselves to be used," he cautioned.

On Diaspora voting, Darboe acknowledged the significant contributions of Gambians abroad, describing them as vital to the national economy. He pledged that a UDP government would grant them full voting rights.

"These are people who contribute a lot to our budget. They deserve a say in what happens in this country," he said.

He concluded by urging citizens to work collectively toward national development while holding leaders accountable.

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