Gambia: Opposition Parties, Movements, CSOs Advance Coalition Talks

press release

Following the first exploratory meeting, Gambian opposition parties, political movements and civil society organizations convened on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at Baobab Hotel in Bijilo for the second round of coalition talks.

The meeting was hosted by the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) under the initiative of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) in collaboration with civil society.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), National Democratic Party (NDP), Unite Movement For Change, National Development Association (NDA), People's Alliance Party (PAP), Gambian People's Advancement Party (GPAP), APRC No-To-Alliance, among other parties and movements. The APP SOBEYA under the leadership of Essa Faal had extended their apology for not making it due to their political engagement in Foni but is still part of the talks to see this through.

The session was jointly chaired by Mr. Ebrima S. Bah and Professor Mballow, who represented civil society organisations as part of the oversight body to ensure transparency and impartiality in the process.

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Members unanimously selected Professor Yero Mballow to fill the position of Chairperson, which Ebrima S. Bah had been overseeing. A Taskforce Committee was constituted with representatives from all parties and political movements charged with drafting a comprehensive Terms of Reference (TOR) to guide the coalition framework, structure, and code of conduct.

The meeting adopted the following interim principles: transparency, proportional responsibility, zero tolerance for hate speech among partners, and public disclosure of all agreements.

The meeting was adjourned to Saturday 2nd May at 10am to be hosted by the United Democratic Party (UDP). The venue will be communicated in due course.

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