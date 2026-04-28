Gambia: UTG Strengthens Institutional Integrity Through Staff Capacity-Building Seminar

Staff of the University of The Gambia (UTG) on Wednesday took part in a capacity-building seminar designed to strengthen institutional integrity through enhanced knowledge of labour law, access to information, and administrative accountability.

Organised by the UTG Staff Association, the training brought together staff from various departments alongside representatives from key institutions, including the Department of Labour and the Information Commission.

The seminar aimed to equip staff with a deeper understanding of labour laws, access to information, and their roles and responsibilities as public service professionals. Its broader goal was to promote transparency, accountability, and fair labour practices within the university. Participants were encouraged to recognise not only their rights but also their obligations, enabling them to contribute effectively to UTG's governance and overall performance.

In his welcoming remarks, President of the Staff Association, Yorro Njie, underscored the importance of the seminar in clarifying both rights and responsibilities.

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"The objective of this seminar is to capacitate staff and enlighten them on the laws that govern their roles. While it is important to know our rights, it is equally important to understand our responsibilities to ensure the institution is not placed at a disadvantage," he said.

Njie urged participants to actively engage in discussions, take notes, and ask questions, stressing that the success of the training depended on interaction and practical understanding.

Chairperson of the UTG Governing Council, Mustapha M. Fanneh, described the initiative as both timely and necessary. He emphasised that universities are not only centres of academic learning but also institutions that must model fairness, justice, and responsible governance.

"At the heart of every great university lies its people. Staff are the most important pillar of this institution," he remarked, calling for sustained investment in staff development through regular and structured training programmes.

Chief Director of Operations, William Jabang, highlighted accountability as a daily practice rather than an abstract concept.

"It is reflected in how we communicate, how we lead, and how we serve one another," he said. Jabang added that a strong institution is not one without challenges, but one that confronts those challenges with integrity and unity.

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