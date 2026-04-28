Gambia: ART27 Emerging As Hub for Gambian Contemporary Art

ART27 is fast becoming a hub for visual artists in The Gambia, offering exhibitions and collaborative projects that showcase the country's growing contemporary art scene.

Scottish-born artist David Hosie, who has collaborated with founder Ferenc Donderer for more than eight years, described the collective as "a diverse and evolving art space" that brings together creators from varied backgrounds and styles.

Exhibitions organised by ART27 have featured works ranging from figurative and realistic painting to abstract and symbolic pieces. Shows at the Alliance Française, Sanyang's Rainbow Beach Resort, and the African Art Gallery at the Senegambia Hotel have attracted audiences and generated sales, providing artists with both visibility and income.

Beyond exhibitions, ART27 has fostered mentorship between senior and emerging artists, helping younger talents hone their skills and gain confidence in presenting their work. Hosie noted that while the collective is still developing, it is steadily gaining ground.

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"Each exhibition strengthens interest in Gambian contemporary art," he noted.

He emphasised that ART27's collaborative spirit has created a supportive environment where artists exchange ideas and challenge one another to push creative boundaries. According to him, growing interest from tourists and art collectors demonstrates the potential of Gambian art to reach international markets.

Hosie revealed he has been invited to join the ART27 Residency Programme in June 2026, valued at 120,000 GMD. The residency will provide artists with dedicated time and resources to produce new work, while encouraging cultural exchange with international creatives. He stressed that such opportunities are vital for Gambian artists to gain exposure beyond national borders.

Looking ahead, Hosie said the collective plans to secure a permanent gallery space, which would provide Gambian artists with a dedicated platform and further boost the sector's growth. He urged fellow artists to remain consistent, stressing that sustained creativity and exposure are essential for building careers.

He added that a permanent space would not only benefit artists but also serve as an educational resource for schools and communities, inspiring the next generation of Gambian creatives.

Artist's Profile: David Hosie

David Hosie was born in Scotland in 1962. He studied Fine Art at the University of Edinburgh (E.C.A.) and later taught at the Glasgow School of Art, Edinburgh University, and Berkeley University in San Francisco, USA. He has exhibited widely in galleries across Europe and the United States and has been creating artworks in The Gambia since 2012. Hosie is currently a member of the ART27 Group in The Gambia.

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