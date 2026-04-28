Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Safeguarding Integrity of National Identity and Reconsidering Citizenship By Birth in Gambia

Mr President, at the heart of every sovereign nation lies a fundamental pillar - the integrity of its national identity system. Citizenship is not merely a legal status; it is the foundation upon which rights, responsibilities, national security, and social cohesion are built. In The Gambia, this foundation is governed by the Constitution, which clearly defines who is a citizen by birth. Yet, in practice, there appears to be a growing divergence between constitutional intent and administrative reality.

Mr President, the Constitution establishes that citizenship by birth is anchored primarily on parentage (jus sanguinis), not merely place of birth. This distinction is critical. However, increasing instances suggest that individuals born in The Gambia to non-Gambian parents are, in some cases, being documented and treated as citizens without due constitutional basis.This trend, if left unchecked, poses three strategic risks:

1. Erosion of National Credibility

Our national documents - birth certificates, national IDs, passports - are instruments of sovereignty. If their issuance is not strictly aligned with constitutional provisions, it undermines both domestic confidence and international trust in Gambian identity systems.

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2. National Security Exposure

Unregulated or erroneous attribution of citizenship can create vulnerabilities, particularly in an era of transnational crime, irregular migration, and identity fraud. Citizenship must remain a controlled and verified status.

3. Policy Incoherence

A disconnect between law and practice weakens governance. It creates ambiguity for institutions, opens room for discretion and abuse, and ultimately dilutes the rule of law.

Strategic Policy Opportunity

Mr President, this challenge also presents a forward-looking opportunity - not merely to enforce the law, but to reform and modernise it in line with national development priorities. Globally, two models dominate:

* Jus sanguinis (citizenship by blood) - which The Gambia currently follows

* Jus soli (citizenship by place of birth) - practised in countries such as the United States

While The Gambia has historically adopted a cautious, lineage-based approach, there is merit in considering a controlled and conditional jus soli framework, tailored to our national context.

Proposed Policy Direction

1. Immediate Enforcement of Constitutional Integrity

* Conduct a national audit of identity documentation processes

* Strengthen verification systems within Immigration, National Registration, and Civil Registry

* Issue clear administrative directives aligning all documentation strictly with constitutional provisions

2. Medium-Term Constitutional Reform (If deemed strategic)

Introduce a conditional citizenship-by-birth framework, such as:

* Citizenship granted to children born in The Gambia only if:

* Parents have legally resided in the country for a defined period (e.g., 5-10 years), or

* At least one parent holds permanent residency status

This approach balances:

* Inclusivity (preventing statelessness and integrating long-term residents)

* Sovereignty (maintaining control over citizenship policy)

Institutional Strengthening Measures

Mr President, to support this reform, you may consider:

* Establishing a National Identity Management Authority (NIMA) with biometric integration

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* Digitising birth and citizenship records into a centralised national database

* Linking identity systems with immigration, voter registration, and social services

Conclusion

Mr President, citizenship is not just a legal construct- it is the soul of the nation codified in law. Preserving its sanctity is essential for governance, security, and national pride.

The time has come to reaffirm constitutional discipline, while also boldly rethinking our framework to reflect modern realities and future aspirations.

With decisive leadership, The Gambia can build a citizenship regime that is credible, secure, inclusive, and aligned with our national development vision.

Good day!