Gambia: GFF Ff Cup Reaches Quarter-Finals

The 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup has reached the quarter-finals after the completion of the round of sixteen (16) matches.

The Gambia Ports Authority defeated Samger 5-4 on post-match penalty shootouts after normal time ended 1-1 in their round of 16 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to sail to the FF Cup quarter-finals.

Baalor Sarr beat Wagadu 4-3 on penalties after regular time ended goalless in their round of 16 tie played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to cruise to the FF Cup quarter-finals.

Hart FC thrashed Serrekunda FC 3-0 in their round of 16 clash played at the Jara-Soma Mini Stadium to navigate to the FF Cup quarter-finals.

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North Star FC sailed to the FF Cup quarter-finals following their 5-4 penalty shootouts win over Fortune FC after regulation time ended 1-1 in their round of 16 match played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

AJ Soccer beat Falcons 4-1 on penalties after normal time ended goalless in their round of 16 tie played at the Jarra- Soma Mini Stadium to advance to the FF Cup quarter-finals.

Kanifing East beat Sibanor United 2-1 in their round of 16 match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium to cruise to the FF Cup quarter-finals.

Medina United defeated Team Rhino 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time failed to produce a winner in their round of 16 fixture played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The fixture for the GFF FF Cup quarter-finals is as follows:

Medina United will clash with Baalor Sarr FC.

The Gambia Ports will take on Authority FC vs Hart FC.

Steve Biko FC will play against North Star FC.

Meanwhile, AJ Soccer FC will lock horns Kanifing East FC.

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