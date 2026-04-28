Gambia: Bowyer Gibba Wins GFCA Coach of the Month Award

Head coach of Colley Stars FC, Bowyer Gibba, has won The Gambia Football Coaches Association Coach of the Month for February/March Award.

The award comes after an impressive run of performances with Colley Stars, recognizing the gaffer's impact during the period.

Gibba received the accolade during his side's FF Cup round of sixteen (16) match against Steve Biko at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

He and his Colley Star charges are currently leading the Second Division League with 47 points after twenty-two league outings.

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