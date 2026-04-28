Gambia: GPF Commends Inspector Aminata Gaye After Completing FIFA Goalkeeper Workshop

The Gambia Police Force High Command, in collaboration with the Sports Department, has commended Inspector Aminata Gaye of the Police Female Team after completing the FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches Workshop organised by The Gambia Football Federation.

The workshop, which took place at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum, spanned five intensive days and brought together twenty participants.

Attendees were taken through comprehensive training sessions focused on modern goalkeeping techniques and best practices in coaching.

Gaye's accomplishment highlights her dedication, professional growth, and commitment to advancing sports development. The expertise gained from the training is expected to positively impact the performance and development of the Police Ladies team.

The Gambia Police Force leadership has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Sports Department by promoting continuous professional development through similar training opportunities.

GFF elections: Ex-U-20 player Demba Sanyang endorses Kemo Ceesay

Bowyer Gibba wins GFCA Coach of the Month Award