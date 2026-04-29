Nigeria: Adamawa Gov'ship Aspirant Tackles Atiku Over Tinubu's Re-Election Bid

A governorship aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC banner in Adamawa state, Suleiman Yerima Balla said that former Vice president Atiku Abubakar has no capacity to withstand president Tinubu in the next elections.

Balla therefore advised Atiku, whom he addressed as "a grandfather and Son of the soil" to honorably step aside and allow other people with cogent reason to take leadership role for service to the nation and humanity.

He said Adamawa's best days are ahead and that was what informed his decision to join the governorship race so that he can contribute his modest contributions to taking Adamawa state to the next level of achievements.

"What we need now is unity of purpose. We need to join hands, traditional rulers, religious leaders, farmers, traders, teachers, civil servants, youths and women to unlock the full potential of our state.

"I offer leadership that listen.Leadership that unites, works every day to deliver progress to every ward,every community, and every home in Adamawa". Said Balla

He said if given the mandate, he intends to realize his vision through his 9- point agenda for a greater Adamawa through security and peaceful coexistence, agricultural revolution, quality education, health care delivery as well as youth and women empowerment among others.

He urged all to rally round him so that Adamawa will change for the better under his stewardship.