Uganda Launches New Plan to End Malaria By 2030

In April, Uganda's Ministry of Health launched the Uganda Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan 2026-2030, seeking to reach zero malaria deaths and a 75 percent reduction in malaria cases by 2030.

On 23rd April 2026, the Ministry of Health, together with partners, launched the Uganda Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan 2026-2030, marking an important move from controlling malaria to eliminating it.

The plan sets out a clear goal: zero malaria deaths and a 75 percent reduction in malaria cases, and at least 19 districts to reach pre-elimination status by 2030. Speaking at the dissemination meeting, Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng emphasised the significance of the moment: "This plan articulates a bold vision: a malaria free Uganda, where no child dies from malaria and communities thrive, free from the burden of this preventable disease."

Uganda's new strategy comes at a pivotal time for global malaria efforts. Despite significant progress over the past two decades, progress has been stalling. Uganda continues to bear a disproportionate share of the global burden, ranking as the third highest contributor to malaria cases and tenth for malaria deaths worldwide. The disease also places a major economic strain on the country, costing an estimated USD 577 million annually in treatment and lost productivity, and accounting for between 30 and 50 percent of outpatient visits.

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Malaria Consortium has played a key role in Uganda's journey towards malaria elimination. In May 2024, the Ministry of Health tasked Malaria Consortium with leading the development of the national malaria elimination strategy, drawing on two decades of collaboration and partnership. Since August 2025, the organisation has worked closely with the Ministry and partners to develop both the strategy and a costed operational plan to guide its implementation.

At the launch, Malaria Consortium Chief Executive Dr James Tibenderana highlighted the importance of the plan. He said, "It is not a new vertical programme. It is not about introducing 'another tool'. UMESP is a strategic response designed to strengthen how the malaria control and elimination system works as a whole, as Uganda progressively moves closer to elimination." He added, "We look forward to working closely with you as this exciting national strategic plan takes shape, learning together as Uganda moves closer to a malaria-free future."

His remarks reflect the strategy's emphasis on sustainability and strengthening systems through a whole system approach. By recognising that malaria elimination cannot be achieved by the health sector alone, the plan places strong partnerships across government, communities and the public and private sector at the heart of delivery.

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Dr Godfrey Magumba, Malaria Consortium's East and Southern Africa Programmes Director, highlighted this need for coordinated action."We are confident that all stakeholders, with your (Ministry of Health) able stewardship, will deliver significant impact at community level on malaria elimination across the country and that national effort, including the private sector, is galvanised towards malaria elimination."

Looking ahead, the success of the plan will depend on sustained funding, strong leadership and coordinated action across sectors. Dr Jane Ruth Aceng noted that "the implementation of this plan will demand not only sustained investment, strong political leadership and innovation, but above all, a steadfast national will that unites all sectors behind the goal of malaria elimination.