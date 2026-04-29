Nigeria: Iyabo Obasanjo, Ex-UK Ambassador Collapse Structures for Ogun Consensus Candidate

28 April 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, aka Yayi, on Tuesday gained significant momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, as two major aspirants collapsed their political structures to rally behind him.

In a major political realignment, daughter of former President, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, collapsed their support groups into the Yayi 2027 project.

The move, they described as a strategic merger within the All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to strengthen the party's chances in the upcoming governorship race.

On Tuesday, Yayi and his team met Senator Obasanjo, at the Olusegun Osoba hilltop in Abeokuta.

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He also met Isola and his supporters at the residence of Elder Joju Fadairo, one of the party leaders, at Ibara Housing in Abeokuta.

Speaking at a meeting with Obasanjo, he pledged to align with her policies and vision, assuring that her manifesto and political direction would be integrated into his agenda.

Yayi also promised to foster unity within the party, and work closely with the former senator and her team, stressing that she was among the first to congratulate him after been adopted by the party.

His words, "Immediately after, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo congratulated me, I was truly excited. I want to promise that at any given opportunity, I will be there for you. I am here as a son of the family to give assurance that we will work together.

"I am ready to inherit your manifesto. I will work in line with your vision. One, two or three people from your group must be part of my campaign team. Nobody will be left out," he added.

Speaking earlier, Obasanjo said that she has spoken to her supporters to go all out and work for the success of the party and Senator Yayi.

She promised that she would spare no efforts to ensure landslide victory both for Senator Yayi as well the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu.

On his part, Isola said his decision to collapse was guided by the overriding interest of Ogun State.

According to Isola, his support was driven by the need to end the era of bitter political succession in the state, stressing that his personal ambition must give way to collective progress.

"The love for Ogun State comes first, and I must do all that is necessary in that regard. I have been a strong and committed advocate of the Yewa agenda over the years, and this is the first time the Yewa people are coming together as one without opposition.

"This presents the best chance, and as someone who has benefited from Ogun State, I have a duty to support that aspiration," he said.

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