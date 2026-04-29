Nigeria: Govt Pension Reforms Set to Reshape Retirees' Financial Stability

Nigeria's pension reform drive has gained fresh momentum as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, rolled out a suite of welfare-focused initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for federal civil servants in retirement.

The DG outlined key reforms, including enhanced exit benefits, a healthcare support scheme, and the forthcoming Minimum Pension Guarantee (MPG).

The newly -approved exit benefits are designed to strengthen financial stability for retiring civil servants, addressing long-standing concerns over inadequate payouts and delays in accessing entitlements.

The PenCom leader emphasised that the initiative would ensure a more structured and dignified transition from active service into retirement.

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"Central to the reform is the ongoing one-off enrolment exercise, aimed at streamlining the payment of accrued pension rights. By capturing accurate retiree data, PenCom expects to eliminate administrative bottlenecks and accelerate benefit disbursement," the DG stated.

Beyond financial support, the PenCom DG introduced the PenCare Health Initiative, a corporate social responsibility programme within the pension industry that provides healthcare access to low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

This initiative is structured around a health insurance model to ensure affordability and efficiency medical care for pensioners.

She also highlighted the imminent rollout of the Minimum Pension Guarantee, which will establish a baseline income for retirees and prevent cases of extremely low pensions, thereby strengthening Nigeria's social protection system.

Oloworaran commended the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for releasing funds to settle outstanding pension liabilities, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to the welfare and dignity of Nigerian workers.