Gambia Youth Push for Improved Working Conditions and Tackling High Unemployment

Gambian youth are actively calling for improved working conditions and tackling of high unemployment and exploitation by pushing for better wages, safety and formal job opportunities.

Young workers are advocating against low wages, poor safety standards, and mistreatment by employers, often using Facebook to raise awareness.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is facilitating employment-intensive, decent work in sectors such as construction, agriculture and tourism for young individuals.

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Youth are transforming agricultural work from low-productivity manual labour into a tech-driven and lucrative sector.

There is significant pressure on the government to act, with Afrobarometer reporting that youth prioritize employment initiatives.

Despite comprising the majority of the population, many youth face underemployment in the informal sector.

A significant gap exists between educational outcomes and the needs of the labour market.

Many specialised trades are occupied by foreign workers.

Meanwhile, Gambian youth are increasingly vocal in demanding decent work conditions, shifting from being mere job seekers to active advocates for systemic change.

The fight manifests through grassroots activism, entrepreneurship, and calls for stricter enforcement of the Labour Act.

Youth activists are calling on authorities to hold employers both local and foreign accountable to the existing Labour Act.

There is a growing sentiment that mistreatment and exploitation must be addressed through organised, peaceful advocacy to ensure government enforcement.

Through collaborations with international organizations like the ILO, young Gambians are receiving training in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

Projects in sectors such as road construction and agriculture are increasingly including insurance packages and fair remuneration, aiming to establish new standards for decent work.

Young farmers are moving away from traditional manual labour towards tech-driven agribusiness.

Initiatives such as Roots Project empower youth with mechanization tools and nutrient scanners, transforming farming into a more profitable and professional career path.

Youth leaders and civil rights activists often argue that irregular migration is linked to local economic conditions and exclusion. There are frequent calls for the government to prioritise domestic job creation to provide sustainable alternatives to seeking work abroad.

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A significant hurdle is the mismatch between education and the labour market.

There is a push for better access to Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) to help youth qualify for specialised, higher-paying trades.

Many young people work in the informal economy without social protections. Advocates focused on the formalization of informal jobs to provide better security and growth pathways for workers.

Issues regarding systemic transparency are often cited as barriers to youth development, leading to demands for more accountable leadership and the proper allocation of resources.

The National Youth Policy (2019-2028) serves as a strategic framework for these demands, aiming to integrate youth into national decision-making processes and ensure their socio-economic well-being.

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