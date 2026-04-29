Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Destroy Terrorists' Structures in Mandara Mountains

28 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said NAF air assets identified multiple structures used by insurgents for logistics and coordination before executing a coordinated operation.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has sustained its counter-terrorism offensive with precision airstrikes that destroyed terrorists' structures and logistic hubs in the Mandara Mountains area of Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, on Tuesday in Abuja.

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Mr Ejodame stated that the strikes, conducted on 27 April at Guduf, targeted a known terrorist enclave following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said NAF air assets identified multiple structures used by insurgents for logistics and coordination before executing a coordinated operation.

He added that the targets were engaged with precision, leading to the destruction of key infrastructure supporting the terrorists' activities in the area.

"The operation significantly degraded the operational capability of the terrorists and reinforced ongoing efforts to deny them freedom of action," he said.

Mr Ejodame noted that the mission was carried out in strict compliance with rules of engagement, with due consideration for the protection of civilians and the environment.

He reiterated NAF's commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists and supporting broader military operations to restore peace and security in the North-east.

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