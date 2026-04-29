Nigeria: Tinubu Takes First Step Towards Re-Election As GAC Picks Forms for His Presidential Bid

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, took the first major step towards realising his re-election bid in 2027 with the purchase of his N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Forms in Abuja.

The highest political decision-making body in Lagos State, Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), which took credit for the purchase, also obtained Expression of Interest and Governorship Nomination Forms for the state's deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Chairman of GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, stated the developments at a press conference at Marina, Lagos.

Olusi said the money for the purchase was put together by members who expressed confidence in Tinubu and Hamzat's leadership abilities.

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He, however, denied reports that Tinubu's forms were purchased by a member of the House of Representatives from Lagos State, Hon. James Faleke,

Olusi disclosed that the council had resolved to collectively purchase the party's nomination and expression of interest forms, valued at N50 million, for Hamzat as an indication of its firm backing.

He stated that Hamzat was well-positioned to build on the achievements of previous administrations and further advance the development of Lagos.

Adding his voice, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the Lagos APC purchased the presidential nomination forms for Tinubu because of the confidence they had in his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda and reforms.

The strategic endorsement positioned Hamzat as the leading governorship contender within APC as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 general election.

Earlier, Faleke, at the APC national secretariat in Abu-ja, stated that he, alongside other supporters, was at the headquarters to "do the needful", expressing confidence that the re-election process of the president has begun.

He urged party faithful and supporters across the country to key into the Renewed Hope Movement. He said the initiative was geared towards consolidating ongoing reforms and improving the welfare of Nigerians through sustainable policies.

The presidential nomination and expression of interest forms were presented to Faleke by APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, after the payment of N100 million.

Faleke also purchased his own form, and that of the senator representing Lagos West, Senator Idiat Adebule.

He stated, "So for all support groups, who have made efforts, who have contributed money to purchase the form, I have done so on their behalf, on behalf of Nigerians.

"There is no one particular person that has done this. It is on behalf of all Nigerians. Just as we did pre-2023 election, I was also privileged with some leaders to buy the form.

"Here again, I am privileged to buy the form on behalf of all Nigerians, for our president, for our performing president. And by the grace of God, 2027 will be a reality.

"By the grace of God, he will contest and he will win the election. At the same time, I am also privi-leged, with my friend here, Honourable Ajala, to pick the form for the incoming governor of Lagos, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat."

Faleke added, "And let me also say that those of us who contributed money to buy this form were more than 1,000 in Lagos. It is not just one person. All of us cannot come here and pick the form. Only representatives are sent.

"And I am also lucky to be one of those who have been sent to pick the form. At the same time, I picked my own form to come back to the House of Reps. And you can see the form with me.

"So, I am lucky. And I am also waiting behind to get the receipt of our incumbent senator, Senator Idiat Adebule, that I will pick the form for her from my west senatorial district."

Asked if he was bothered by the decision of opposition leaders to send a consensus candidate to try to wrest power from Tinubu, Faleke said the coming together of opposition parties was part of democracy.

According to him, "First, let me tell you that political parties can come together as a part of democracy. When we do our work, they will do their work."

Equally, yesterday, the senator for Bauchi South Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Buba, purchased his governorship nomination forms for Bauchi State's first job.

Buba stated, "I thank God for allowing us to witness another cycle of elections. As we have seen, I am physically present to obtain my nomination forms.

"I am also calling on Nigerians, or those aspiring to contest various positions being advertised by the party, that they should. We were asked to come here, and we are here. I have obtained my own form now."

Asked if he stood a chance against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Buba said he stood a good chance, stressing that the PDP government in the state has failed.

He said, "We stand a very good chance to take over Bauchi from the ruling PDP. I am optimistic because Bauchi is an APC state, and you can attest to that.

"The PDP government has failed the people of Bauchi. Being the first person to obtain the form as an aspirant, rest assured that, if I get the ticket, we will send the PDP out."

Lagos Christian Leaders Endorse Hamzat

Christians leaders in Lagos State, yesterday, endorsed Hamzat as the APC governorship candidate.

Rising from a meeting held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, the leaders said the endorsement followed a series of spiritual and physical consultations across the state, where the consensus was that Hamzat came across as the best candidate.

The spiritual leaders stressed that they had come to the realisation that Hamzat was God's choice for the state, hence, their endorsement.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian NGO Coordinating Group, the chairman, Rev. Sam Ogedengbe, said there was need for continuity in Lagos and Hamzat had shown his mettle as a grassroots leader and a man of the people.

Ogedengbe said, "Having heard from God that he is the right choice for the state, the group also has prepared to support him financially, morally and spiritually to actualise his dream."

Corroborating Ogedengbe's position, the vice chairman of the group, Bishop Kayode Williams, said they had started the support for Hamzat long before others came out with their endorsements.

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Williams insisted that Hamzat was the most preferred, most qualified, and most eligible candidate for Lagos.

Adeoye Slams Endorsements of Hamzat, Says It's Bid to Perpetuate APC's 'Fiefdom'

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor-ship hopeful in Lagos State, Laja Adeoye, criticised the recent endorsements of Hamzat as the next governor of the state, describing them as a calculated move to entrench the dominance of APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adeoye, in a statement yesterday, said the endorsements by Sanwo-Olu and other APC leaders amounted to a "coronation ceremony" aimed at sustaining what he called a long-standing political stranglehold over the state.

He stated that the move reflected a desperate attempt by the ruling party to maintain control of Lagos, accusing it of running the state "on autopilot, like a rudderless ship drifting aimlessly in turbulent waters".

Adeoye said, "The endorsement of Hamzat is not about service to Lagosians; it is about protecting the vested interests of a tiny cabal that has placed its iron boots on the throat of the people."

The PDP aspirant alleged that APC had, over the past 24 years, treated Lagos as a private estate where "contracts are awarded to cronies, resources are siphoned to godfathers, and governance has become a family affair devoid of innovation or empathy".

He added, "The same tired script is being replayed: recycle the same faces, recycle the same failures, and expect a different result. That era is dying."