Nigeria: Nutrition Council Adopts 10-Year Food, Nutrition Policy for FEC Approval

The National Council on Nutrition (NCN) has adopted the National Policy on Food and Nutrition (NPFN) 2026-2035 and directed the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to forward it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for ratification.

The decision was reached on Tuesday at the Council's 15th meeting held virtually and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, following consultations with key stakeholders from both public and private sectors in Nigeria's nutrition space.

Shettima described the policy as "the most consequential nutrition policy the country has produced," noting that it is multi-sectoral, evidence-based, and community-driven.

He stressed that its success would be measured not by discussions, but by real improvements in the lives of mothers and children across Nigeria's 774 local government areas by 2035.

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The Council directed all ministries, departments, and agencies to align their policies and budgets with the NPFN within 12 months, while states and the FCT are to develop and implement multisectoral nutrition action plans within six to nine months.

It also extended by six weeks the timeline for submitting a draft National Nutrition Bill to the National Assembly, which is expected within eight weeks.

On nutrition financing, the NCN approved expanded participation of key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, finance commissioners, and ALGON, while endorsing five funding streams: domestic, bilateral, multilateral, private sector, and innovative financing.

Shettima further approved a private sector nutrition challenge window within 60 days, in collaboration with key partners, and emphasised that the proposed bill must protect nutrition funding from political changes while clearly defining responsibilities across all levels of government.