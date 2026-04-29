Nigeria: Tinubu Kicks Off 2027 Re-Election Bid As APC Begins Sale of Forms

ABUJA--President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, formally launched his 2027 re-election quest by purchasing the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, in Abuja.

A combined fee of N100 million was paid on his behalf by loyalists and support groups drawn from across the country.

The president was represented by Reps James Faleke, who represents the Ikeja federal constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives and serves as a leading figure in the Tinubu Support Group, TSG.

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The forms were presented to Faleke by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu.

In the same outing, Faleke also collected nomination forms for three other aspirants -- Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who is the Lagos APC consensus governorship candidate for 2027; incumbent Senator Idiat Adebule of Lagos West; and himself, as he seeks a return to the House of Representatives.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Faleke pushed back against suggestions that any single individual or group had sponsored the presidential form, insisting the funds were pooled by over a thousand contributors from across Lagos and beyond.

"There is no one particular person that has done this. It is on behalf of all Nigerians. Just as we did pre-2023 election, I was also privileged to buy the form with some leaders. Here again, I am privileged to buy the form on behalf of all Nigerians, for our president, for our performing president", he said.

He expressed confidence in the president's electoral prospects, adding, "By the grace of God, he will contest and he will win the election."

On the governorship form he collected for Hamzat, he said: "I am also privileged, with my friend here, Honourable Ajala, to pick the forms for the incoming governor of Lagos, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat."

Faleke added that the scale of grassroots participation made it impossible for all contributors to be physically present.

"Those of us who contributed money to buy this form were more than 1,000 in Lagos. It is not just one person. All of us cannot come here and pick the form. Only representatives are sent. And I am also lucky to be one of those who have been sent."

Faleke said he was also awaiting the receipt for Adebule's form, noting; "I am also waiting behind to get the receipt of our incumbent senator, Senator Idiat Adebule, that I will pick the form for her from my West Senatorial District."

Party denies hoarding forms

The purchase of forms came against a backdrop of allegations that the APC was selectively selling nomination forms and denying access to aspirants who lacked clearance from their respective state governors.

The party's Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, flatly denied the claims.

"Nomination forms for all aspirants seeking offices under the APC are open. Nomination forms are open for all members of the party contesting elections," he said.

Bauchi senator eyes governorship

Also at the venue, yesterday, was Senator Shehu Buba, who represents Bauchi South and who purchased a governorship nomination form to contest the Bauchi State governorship seat in 2027.

Buba, who described himself as the first aspirant to formally obtain the form for the Bauchi governorship, expressed optimism about his chances against the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration in the state.

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He said: "I thank God for allowing us to witness another cycle of elections. I am physically present to obtain my nomination forms, and I am also calling on Nigerians -- or those aspiring to contest various positions being advertised by the party -- that they should come."

Kogi Stakeholders meet

In a related development, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, yesterday, convened a stakeholders' meeting aimed at arriving at a consensus arrangement for elective positions ahead of the 2027 cycle.

The meeting came as campaigns intensified in his Kogi Central Senatorial District, with aspirants including Hon. M.I. Onimisi of Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency and Hon. Muhammed Ozigi Tijani of Okene/Ogori-Magongo already actively canvassing.

At press time, no clear resolution had emerged from the meeting, with discordant positions reported among those who attended.