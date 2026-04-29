Nigeria: Tinubu Picks Forms to Contest 2027 Presidential Elections

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially obtained his nomination forms to seek re-election in 2027.

Our correspondent reports that the president was the first to pick up the forms on Tuesday, immediately after the ruling party commenced the sale of nomination forms for aspirants vying for the party's ticket.

The president, represented by James Faleke (the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives), obtained the forms after paying the mandatory N100 million.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, presented the forms to Faleke at the party's sales center in Abuja.

Speaking after receiving the documents, Faleke stated that the forms were funded by various Tinubu Support Groups.

"For all the support groups who have made efforts and contributed money to purchase this form, I have done so on their behalf--and on behalf of all Nigerians. No single individual did this; it was a collective effort," Faleke said.

"Just as I was privileged to join other leaders in buying the form before the 2023 election, I am once again honored to do so on behalf of Nigerians for our performing President. By the grace of God, 2027 will be a reality, and he will contest and win the election."

Our correspondent further reports that Faleke also picked up a gubernatorial form for the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat.