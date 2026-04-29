Nigeria: Lagos - Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu Backs N70m Fund for Children's Surgeries

Non-profit organisation, Orunsii Welcare Foundation, has committed N70 million to support paediatric surgeries for indigent patients across selected hospitals in Lagos, in a bid to improve access to life-saving care for children whose families cannot afford treatment.

The initiative, unveiled in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Lagos State, would also strengthen sustainable healthcare financing models.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Orunsii Welfare Foundation, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said the intervention originated from a hospital visit several years ago, where concerns were raised about patients' inability to pay for paediatric surgeries.

He said what began as small-scale support to patients was later restructured into a more organised funding mechanism after identifying recurring cases of financial hardship among families.

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He said: "One of the problems we had was children having difficulty paying for their surgeries," noting that this led to the creation of a structured fund rather than ad hoc donations.

Fabamwo added that a committee system was introduced to ensure proper screening of beneficiaries, stressing that only genuinely indigent cases would qualify for support.

"So a case has to be made that this particular family cannot afford the surgery," he said.

He also cited previous experiences with subsidised healthcare services where individuals who could afford private care still accessed public support, prompting stricter eligibility checks.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the N70 million fund is part of N180 million realised during her 59th birthday, which she channelled into health and welfare interventions rather than personal celebrations.

She explained that N70 million was allocated specifically for paediatric surgical support across 14 public health institutions in the state, including 12 general hospitals, a teaching hospital, and the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.

The beneficiary hospitals include General Hospital, Gbagada; General Hospital, Alimosho; General Hospital, Lagos; General Hospital, Badagry; General Hospital, Orile-Agege; General Hospital, Surulere; General Hospital, Ikorodu; General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye; General Hospital, Isolo; General Hospital, Ijede; General Hospital, Eti-Osa (Orchid Road); General Hospital, Somolu; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.

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According to her, the foundation has adopted a sustainability model in which funds are invested to generate returns that can continuously support patients.

"We noticed that when we give them this money, they will use it, and exhaust it," she said. "So we decided to partner with banks so that the funds can yield dividends and continue to support patients."

Under the arrangement, each participating hospital is expected to benefit from structured funding support, alongside immediate seed allocations to handle urgent cases while the investment framework is being finalised.

Medical directors from beneficiary hospitals welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful for indigent patients requiring surgical care.

The Medical Director of General Hospital, Ikorodu, Dr Taiwo Hassan, said the intervention would significantly support hospitals dealing with high volumes of low-income patients.

He assured that the funds would be properly managed to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries.

Similarly, the Medical Director of General Hospital, Eti-Osa (Orchid Road), Dr Olufumilola Eso, described the initiative as a welcome development, noting that it complements ongoing efforts in mental health and community health advocacy.

The Programme Coordinator of the foundation, Dr Olumide Sojinrin, said Orunsii was established to support vulnerable populations through health interventions, advocacy and community-focused programmes.

He added that the organisation's work spans mental health awareness, elderly care, environmental health and paediatric surgical support across Lagos communities.