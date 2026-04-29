Nigeria: Gbenga Daniel Seeks APC Ticket for Reelection to Senate, Sparks Reactions

Mr Daniel's declaration comes amid reported political tensions within the Ogun APC, particularly involving the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, has announced his intention to seek re-election to the Senate, declaring his bid ahead of the 2027 general elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Daniel, who currently represents Ogun East Senatorial District, disclosed on his X page on Tuesday that he had obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms.

"Today, I picked up my nomination and expression of interest forms as I seek to return to the Nigerian Senate, continuing my efforts to provide effective and responsive representation for the people of Ogun East Senatorial District," he wrote.

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The former governor, who led Ogun State between 2003 and 2011, returned to elective office in 2023 when he was elected senator.

Political undercurrents

Mr Daniel's declaration comes amid reported political tensions within the Ogun State APC, particularly involving Governor Dapo Abiodun.

There have been speculations about competing interests over the Ogun East senatorial ticket, with some party members uncertain about the zoning and endorsement dynamics within the ruling party.

The crisis intensified after Mr Daniel was denied entry into a key stakeholders' meeting where party leaders moved to endorse Mr Abiodun as a consensus candidate.

The incident triggered protests by his supporters and exposed divisions within the party.

Public reactions

Meanwhile, X users have questioned the continued dominance of long-serving politicians.

Some critics described Nigeria's political space as increasingly dominated by older politicians, arguing that it limits opportunities for younger leaders.

"Is this dude not a former governor? Omo you don tey oh, allow vibrate Yoruba youths to take over and chair such affairs, grandpas should leave us alone, pass same message to Orji Uzo Kalu when you see him," Nonso, an X user wrote.

Another commenter, David Ishola, questioned Mr Daniel's continued stay in politics after more than two decades in public life.

He argued that Ogun East requires "fresh energy, not recycled politicians," warning that prolonged dominance by long-serving leaders could hinder the emergence of a new generation of political actors.

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Another X user, Bolaji Fesomade, expressed confusion over the development, questioning the APC's internal arrangements in Ogun State.

"Gbenga Daniel has picked up the APC senatorial nomination form??? I thought the ticket had already been given to Dapo Abiodun. What exactly is happening in Ogun State?" he wrote.