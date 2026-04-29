Senegal: Liberia Launches 'Liberia Day' Cultural Outreach in Senegal Schools

DAKAR — The Embassy of Liberia in Dakar has launched a renewed public diplomacy push aimed at promoting Liberian culture and history within Senegalese academic institutions, marking a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between the two West African nations.

The initiative, dubbed the "Liberia Day" exhibition, was hosted at Cours Sacré Coeur Catholic School on April 25, 2026, representing the Liberian mission's first major cultural outreach program in 16 years.

Reviving Cultural Diplomacy Through Education

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Led by Liberia's Ambassador to Senegal, Ali Sylla, the program brought together Senegalese students who staged dramatic and educational presentations showcasing the history and traditions of nine Liberian counties, including Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, Lofa, River Cess and River Gee.

Students, working in groups, explored themes such as traditional beliefs, cultural heritage, agriculture, gastronomy and evolving political systems. Organizers said the presentations reflected extensive research, including educational visits to the Liberian Embassy.

School Commends Initiative's Educational Value

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the school's principal, Luc Brunette, praised the initiative and the commitment demonstrated by participating students.

"Your Excellency, thank you for taking the time to engage with us and share your country," Brunette said. "We saw the students rehearsing, researching, and putting tremendous energy into their work. They love English, they love Liberia, and they want to learn more about neighboring countries."

He also reaffirmed the institution's commitment to continued collaboration with the Liberian Embassy.

Senegalese Authorities Hail Cultural Exchange

Representing Senegal's Ministry of Education, Cheikhou Tidiane Gueye described the exhibition as a model for integrating cultural and linguistic learning.

"This initiative is not only commendable but aligned with the guiding principles of our educational system," Gueye said. "By exploring Liberia's history, geography, economy, and traditions, students are learning to appreciate diversity and build bridges across cultures."

Students Reflect on Unity and Shared Identity

The exhibition concluded with awards for participating groups, with River Gee County emerging as the overall winner for its historical presentation, followed by Grand Gedeh in second place and another River Gee team placing third.

Beyond the competition, students highlighted the broader cultural significance of the experience.

"Through this project, I realized that Senegal and Liberia share similar cultural practices," said student Cynthya Fortes. "It shows that we are united in many ways across Africa."

Another participant, Jestine Bushamuka, emphasized the importance of unity.

"Liberia is made up of many counties, but together they form a strong nation," she said. "Learning about this has inspired me to think about unity across Africa."

Embassy Eyes Expansion Nationwide

In remarks following the event, Ambassador Sylla described the initiative as a cornerstone of Liberia's renewed diplomatic engagement with Senegal, particularly among young people.

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"This is a powerful demonstration of public diplomacy," he said. "Human-to-human relationships are the foundation of international cooperation. This is just the beginning--we intend to expand this program to other schools across the country."

The embassy has already initiated discussions with Senegal's Ministry of Education to broaden the program nationwide, aiming to deepen cultural understanding and reinforce bilateral relations.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Culture

Officials say the "Liberia Day" initiative represents a strategic effort to educate Senegalese students about Liberia's history while fostering long-term cultural connections between the two nations.

As Liberia repositions its diplomatic outreach, the program signals a renewed focus on youth engagement as a vehicle for strengthening regional cooperation and shared African identity.