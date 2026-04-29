Liberia: Cephas Announces Liberia to Host Ydua Youth Forum

MONROVIA — The Chairman of the National Youth League of the Unity Party, Togar Melvin Cephas, has announced that the Board of the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) has concluded a high-level working session to finalize preparations for its 2026 continental forum, set to be hosted in Liberia this July.

The development marks a significant step in positioning Liberia as a hub for youth-centered democratic dialogue across Africa.

According to Cephas, the board session focused on defining key priorities, shaping the forum's agenda and addressing logistical arrangements for the continental gathering.

He disclosed that the forum is expected to bring together at least 32 political youth leaders from across Africa, representing diverse political and cultural backgrounds.

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"The working session allowed us to align on critical priorities and ensure that Liberia is fully prepared to host a forum of this magnitude," Cephas said.

Cephas described Liberia's selection as host of the YDUA Forum as both symbolic and strategic, placing the country at the center of conversations on youth development, governance and political participation.

"This is more than just a gathering; it is a defining moment for Liberia to demonstrate leadership in advancing youth inclusion in governance across Africa," he added.

The UP National Youth Chairperson emphasized that the forum will provide a platform for young Liberians to engage, network and exchange ideas with their peers from across the continent.

He noted that such interactions are critical for building a new generation of informed and globally connected leaders.

Organizers say the YDUA Forum will address key issues including youth empowerment, democratic governance, leadership development and strategies to increase youth participation in politics.

The forum is also expected to explore pathways for strengthening youth-led advocacy and promoting inclusive governance systems.

With preparations intensifying ahead of the July event, Cephas reaffirmed the Unity Party Youth League's commitment to ensuring a successful and impactful forum.

"This is an opportunity we must seize--not only to host, but to lead and inspire a new wave of youth-driven transformation across Africa," he said.