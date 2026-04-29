Liberia: LEC to Light Up Buchanan

Monrovia — The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has announced that it will today, April 29, 2026, begin the installation of streetlights and the expansion of electricity access across Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The project will extend power to public facilities, including government buildings, schools, churches, mosques, hospitals, businesses, and surrounding communities.

The initiative forms part of the European Union funded "Light Up Southeast (LUSE) Project," which is focused on rural electrification across southeastern Liberia.

Under the project, more than 12,000 customers in Buchanan and 4,344 households in Greenville are expected to be connected to the national grid, alongside the installation of hundreds of LED streetlights to improve public lighting and safety.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In March 2025, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, led a high-level delegation, including the European Union Ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez, and other partners, on a five-day field visit to Buchanan and Greenville.

The visit was aimed at assessing materials, equipment, and the quality of work being carried out by MBH Power Nigeria Ltd., one of the contractors implementing the EU-funded LUSE Program. The mission also sought to ensure that reliable and affordable electricity is delivered to Buchanan, Greenville, and Barclayville to stimulate economic growth and development.

Since the visit, contractors have intensified work on the installation of concrete power poles in Buchanan, marking a major step toward expanding electricity access in the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando, speaking Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, said the project has reached an advanced stage of completion.

He disclosed that the official launch scheduled for today will be held in collaboration with local authorities, the office of the President Pro Tempore, and other senior government officials. And the launch will formally activate street lighting and electricity connections across public facilities and surrounding communities in Buchanan.