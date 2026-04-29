Liberia, Japan, UN Unveil Comprehensive Sector Projects

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, in partnership with the Government of Japan and the United Nations, has officially launched the 2025 Japan Supplementary Budget Projects, aimed at strengthening Education, Health, WASH, Gender Equality, and Disaster Resilience in Liberia.

Funded by the Government of Japan, the initiative comprises four major projects targeting key development sectors. UNICEF will lead two interventions: one to bolster emergency WASH systems in flood-prone and outbreak-affected communities, and another to enhance school effectiveness and child-level monitoring through digital innovation.

UNFPA will support the maintenance of life-saving biomedical equipment through technical cooperation with Japan, including the establishment of Liberia's first training program for biomedical technicians--an intervention expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery.

UN Women will implement a project to strengthen gender-responsive disaster resilience and advance human security for women and girls, especially in vulnerable communities.

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The official launch ceremony, held at the Kofi Annan Conference Room, One UN House, Sinkor, Monrovia, on Monday, April 27, 2026, brought together senior government officials, heads of UN agencies, and the Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Yoshimoto Hiroshi.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the United Nations, UNFPA Deputy Representative Leonard Kamugisha emphasized that the projects are being launched at a pivotal time, aligning with the first year of the new UN Cooperation Framework in Liberia. He noted that the alignment between these projects and Liberia's national priorities creates a strong foundation for long-term impact, particularly in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kamugisha further stressed the importance of community ownership, urging local stakeholders to embrace the projects as their own to ensure sustainability and scalability.

Japan's Ambassador to Liberia, Yoshimoto Hiroshi, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Liberia's development priorities, especially in sectors directly affecting human security and resilience.

Representing the Liberian government, Education Minister Dr. Jaso Jallah described the initiative as a cardinal pillar of Liberia's development agenda. She emphasized that the program's success will hinge on its ability to strengthen national systems and deliver measurable impact at the child level.

"This initiative reflects a clear understanding that education outcomes are not shaped by instruction alone. Attendance, well-being, safety, and basic conditions all influence how a child engages in school. When these factors are addressed together, learning becomes more consistent and meaningful," she noted.

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Minister Jallah highlighted that the projects align directly with Pillar Six of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes human capital development through coordinated interventions in education, health, gender, protection, and WASH.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni also spoke at the ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of the collaboration between Liberia, Japan, and UN agencies, including UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women. She described the initiative as a "community-focused response" designed to strengthen national systems and expand essential services for women, girls, adolescents, and vulnerable populations nationwide.