Liberia: MoH Reviews Immunization Performance in Two Counties

Zwedru — The Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with county health teams and other collaborators implementing Liberia's Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), has launched its annual review meeting to evaluate performance in 2025, assess first-quarter results for 2026, and set new priorities for the year.

This year's review is taking place in two phases: first in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, followed by Kakata, Margibi County. Health teams from all 15 counties are participating to assess progress, identify gaps, and align priorities for the coming year.

Speaking on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto at the Zwedru session, Deputy Minister for Policy, Planning, and M&E, Atty. Malayah Tamba Chieyoe, urged stakeholders to ensure that decisions made translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of Liberians.

"These gatherings are critical platforms for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the strengthening of professional relationships," Minister Chieyoe said. He emphasized that outcomes from policy and planning meetings must result in measurable improvements in service delivery and health outcomes nationwide. He challenged participants to remain dedicated throughout the planning process so their efforts benefit those not present at the table.

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EPI Program Manager Dr. Adolphus Clarke described the review as a pivotal moment for the immunization program, noting shrinking fiscal support from GAVI and other partners.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to bridge funding gaps, particularly through a Government-to-Government (G2G) Memorandum of Understanding between Liberia and the United States. This agreement aims to secure additional support for critical immunization activities currently unfunded, with stringent monitoring and audit mechanisms in place. "Once we get full approval, we will inform you of those activities supported by the U.S. government," he said.

Dr. Clarke also called on county teams to provide insights into the persistence of outbreaks despite reported high vaccination coverage. "We rely on the counties' expertise--and most importantly, on their honest answers as to why we continue to see measles outbreaks amid high coverage," he stated.

World Health Organization (WHO) Immunization Officer Dr. Tiala Korkpor Mulbah commended the MOH and EPI unit for organizing the review and underscored the importance of decentralization in strengthening service delivery.

"There's a lot that goes into planning and coordination, and I commend EPI for its robust efforts," Dr. Mulbah said. "Holding this session in Zwedru demonstrates the power of decentralization."

She praised frontline health workers for their resilience under challenging conditions. "We see your tireless efforts, despite limited resources and difficult terrain, toward achieving universal vaccine coverage," she said. "That progress isn't just a line on a graph--it means a child grows up healthy, a mother sleeps soundly, an adolescent is safe, and a community is stronger."

However, Dr. Mulbah cautioned that gaps remain, especially among "zero-dose" children who have not received any vaccines. "As long as those gaps exist, our job is not done," she stressed. She reaffirmed WHO's commitment to Liberia's immunization agenda and the broader Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030): "WHO remains your steadfast partner on this journey. We share your vision that no child in Liberia should be left vulnerable to a disease we can prevent."

UNICEF Grand Gedeh County Program Officer Timothy Paulus also addressed the gathering, describing UNICEF's role as both technical and logistical, and underscoring its critical support for Liberia's immunization infrastructure. "UNICEF is a core partner in the EPI. Our relationship goes beyond funding--we provide key technical and logistical support," Paulus said.

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He noted UNICEF's instrumental role in bridging supply-chain and cold-chain gaps, particularly in hard-to-reach communities. "One of Liberia's most significant challenges is reaching 'zero-dose' children in remote areas. We are working with MOH to spearhead the 'Last Mile' delivery strategy," he explained.

Paulus cited the 2024 measles vaccination campaign as an example, revealing that UNICEF-supported outreach reached 78,514 children in remote areas across all 15 counties. He also highlighted UNICEF's collaboration with Africa CDC to modernize data systems within the EPI program and noted the delivery of 112,000 doses of the RTS, S malaria vaccine in early 2024--marking a major expansion of the EPI portfolio.

The EPI Annual Review Meeting is structured to facilitate in-depth technical discussions, including breakout sessions on data management, disease surveillance, service delivery, supply chain systems, community engagement, training, and administration.