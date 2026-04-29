Nigeria: NIMENA Pushes for Indigenous Classification Body to Strengthen Nigeria's Maritime Technical Sovereignty

Nigeria's quest to reposition its maritime sector for global competitiveness took centre stage during Singapore Maritime Week, where the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) called for the establishment of an indigenous classification body and locally driven marine standards. Uzoma Mba reports that it underscored the urgency of building technical sovereignty as a pathway to economic independence and sustainable growth within the nation's blue economy

Nigeria's maritime sector took a bold step toward self-reliance at Singapore Maritime Week, as the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) called for the creation of an indigenous classification body and locally developed marine standards. The move underscores a growing push for technical sovereignty as a catalyst for strengthening the nation's blue economy and global competitiveness.

In a powerful address at the Plug and Play x NIMENA Innovation Night during Singapore Maritime Week, Engr. Dr. Eferebo I. Sylvanus, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects, issued a clarion call for Nigeria to transition from a passive participant in the maritime sector to a globally competitive power.

Addressing a diverse gathering of international maritime leaders, policymakers, and investors, Dr. Sylvanus argued that the true potential of Nigeria's blue economy can only be unlocked through a steadfast commitment to technical sovereignty.

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He emphasized that economic independence is inextricably linked to the ability to innovate internally, stating, "Technical sovereignty is the foundation of economic sovereignty. We cannot continue to build critical sectors on imported expertise alone."

Expanding on this vision, he highlighted the necessity of self-reliance in maritime oversight, noting, "Technical sovereignty through an indigenous classification society is a very critical aspect that needs to be echoed. We must prioritise creating marine standards and ensuring indigenous local vessel classifications and standards are developed locally."

To achieve this, he advocated for the implementation of the Triple Helix model--a synergistic partnership between government, industry, and academia--to foster a robust indigenous innovation ecosystem.

Legislative Support and Policy Alignment for Maritime Growth

The event featured high-level participation from notable legislative and diplomatic figures, including Hon. Boma Goodhead, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring.

Emphasising the legislative commitment to these goals, Hon. Boma Goodhead stated, "Our focus remains on creating a legislative environment that mandates and supports the utilisation of local talent and resources. It is through such deliberate policy frameworks that we can ensure the maritime sector becomes a true cornerstone of our national economy."

Throughout his remarks, Dr. Sylvanus drew critical parallels between Nigeria's aspirations and Singapore's established success, noting that the host nation's maritime dominance was built on a foundation of policy consistency and the deep integration of academic research into industrial application.

This sentiment was echoed by session moderator John Ang, who highlighted that successful innovation must be embedded into the daily operations of institutions, noting, "The most successful innovation ecosystems are those where collaboration is not optional--it is embedded into how institutions, startups, and governments operate daily."

The importance of international partnership was further emphasised by Hemant Naik, who observed, "As we scale new energy shipping solutions globally, the countries that will lead are those that can de-risk innovation through strong partnerships and clear regulatory frameworks."

The gathering also welcomed Amb. Francisca K. Omayuli, Head of Mission at the Nigerian High Commission to Singapore, and Dr. Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, all of whom witnessed the Chairman's roadmap for a technologically independent maritime sector.

Innovation, Research, and the Future of Nigeria's Maritime Sector

Beyond theory, the discourse touched on the practical necessity of establishing maritime technology innovation hubs and joint Nigeria-Singapore research initiatives to bridge existing gaps in technical infrastructure.

Supporting this view, Dr. Augustine Ada Elakpa reinforced the importance of indigenous research, stating, "For Nigeria to truly compete, we must invest in applied research that directly solves industry problems. Innovation must be practical, scalable, and locally relevant."

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A particularly vibrant highlight occurred toward the end of the event, as the focus shifted to the frontline of digital transformation.

A cohort of startup founders and tech entrepreneurs took the stage to pitch their innovative products and maritime solutions.

These pitches were delivered directly to a global audience of prospective investors, showcasing the high-level technical talent and entrepreneurial spirit ready to drive the next phase of Nigeria's maritime evolution.

Ultimately, Dr. Sylvanus concluded that while Nigeria possesses immense untapped opportunities in maritime logistics and offshore energy, the path forward requires a shift from potential to structured execution.

"Nigeria does not lack potential; what is required now is structured execution," he reaffirmed. "With the right alignment of policy, people, and partnerships, we can transform our maritime sector into a major driver of national economic growth."

By aligning policy with the right talent and global partnerships, NIMENA believes Nigeria can transform its maritime sector into a primary engine for national economic growth and long-term stability.