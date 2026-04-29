Nigeria Police Need Deeper Reform, Not State Policing, to Function Effectively, Security Expert Momodu Asserts

Abuja — A security and law enforcement expert, Sule Momodu, has called for comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police Force, arguing that such measures are more critical to improving internal security than the proposed establishment of state policing by the Tinubu administration.

Momodu, a former Deputy Commander-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), maintained the existing federal policing structure can be strengthened and decentralised without creating separate state police formations.

He stressed the need for a review of relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside the effective implementation of the Police Act, to address structural challenges limiting the Force's performance.

He said, "Section 215(4) of the Constitution should first be amended to empower state governments to give directives to Commissioners of Police, who must comply.

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There should be no requirement to refer such directives to the president or any designated minister or Inspector General of Police (IGP). In effect, the provision ought to be expunged so that a Commissioner of Police cannot, under any guise, refuse to obey a lawful order from a state governor."

Speaking further on the debate over state policing, Momodu expressed concern about Nigeria's socio-political realities.

He said, "My main concern is that many Nigerians still identify primarily along ethnic and religious lines rather than as citizens of one nation. In that context, state policing could prove counterproductive.

"For instance, if Plateau State had its own police during the Angwan Rukuba incident, and the perpetrators were said to be non-indigenes, tensions could easily have escalated against residents from other states. This is why I believe state police, in its current conception, may create more problems than it solves."

As an alternative, he proposed a decentralised federal policing model.

"Instead, the existing federal structure should be decentralised. We already operate both federal and state laws, so a practical approach would be to appoint two Commissioners of Police per state: one responsible for enforcing state laws and the other for federal laws.

"In the Federal Capital Territory, there should likewise be a State Commissioner of Police and a Federal Commissioner of Police. The appointment of the State Commissioner should require the approval of the state governor and, ideally, the officer should be an indigene of the state, while the Federal Commissioner may come from any part of the country.

"It is also necessary to revisit existing police circulars. For example, the directive that a Commissioner of Police should serve in a state for two years must be enforced. Officers from the rank of constable to inspector should be deployed to their states of origin, as this is critical to effective policing."

Momodu also highlighted the importance of logistics and operational support, urging state governments to play a more active role.

He noted that police divisions must be equipped with functional vehicles to respond effectively to crime.

"The argument that policing is solely a federal responsibility should not prevent states from providing necessary support.

Where the federal government falls short, states should step in, especially given the security votes available to governors.

"Vigilante groups should also be properly integrated within the legal framework, such as through provisions for auxiliary or special constables under the Police Act," he said.

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He further identified weak law enforcement as a major challenge. "A major challenge in Nigeria remains the enforcement of laws. Law enforcement officers sometimes fail to act even when crimes are committed in their presence. In Abuja, for example, motorists must remain constantly alert on expressways due to reckless driving, often linked to substance abuse. Drug use impairs judgement and contributes significantly to such dangerous behavior.

"It is worth noting that the current president achieved notable improvements in security during his tenure in Lagos State, including strengthening traffic management enforcement. Effective law enforcement can greatly improve public order and make society more functional."

Momodu concluded that improving the welfare of officers is essential, stressing that adequate remuneration and better working conditions are necessary for optimal performance.