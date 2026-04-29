Nigeria: Lawmaker Accuses Security Operatives of Firing Live Bullets, Teargas to Disrupt Party's Rally

The federal lawmaker claimed that security personnel were throwing teargas and firing live bullets at supporters to disrupt a rally.

A member of the House of Representatives from Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has accused some unnamed security operatives of firing live bullets and tear gas to disrupt a political rally in Ntueke Community in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ugochinyere, who recently defected from the PDP to the Action Peoples Party (APP), represents Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

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The rally, broadcast live on Arise News TV on Tuesday morning, was held at the party's office in the area opposite Christ Anglican Church, Ntueke, a community in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was organised by Mr Ugochinyere's supporters group, Ideato South Political Forum, for the unveiling of the APP's Ideato South Office in the Ntueke Community and the endorsement of the lawmaker as the party's sole candidate for the federal constituency's seat in 2027.

Gunshots, teargas fired?

PREMIUM TIMES observed in the TV broadcast that Mr Ugochinyere was being escorted by a crowd of his supporters to the rally venue.

Suspected political thugs appeared to enter the crowd but were ejected almost immediately while the march to the new secretariat continued.

This newspaper observed that some police operatives appeared to have blocked the road with an armoured vehicle before firing teargas at the crowd.

The video did not show the operatives firing live bullets, although some APP supporters were heard making the allegations in the background.

While some police operatives were spotted at the rally, the broadcast did not show any soldiers at the venue.

Addressing the supporters and reporters at the venue, Mr Ugochinyere questioned the motive behind the presence of armed soldiers and police operatives at the event venue.

The federal lawmaker claimed that security personnel were throwing tear gas and firing live bullets at the supporters to disrupt the rally.

He claimed the operatives were from Tiger Base, a police anti-kidnapping unit in Imo State, while the soldiers were deployed from Owerri, the state capital.

Mr Ugochinyere suggested without mentioning names that the state governor was responsible for deploying security agencies to frustrate the political gathering.

"You can see why many Nigerians believe that governors are immature to be allowed to have state police.

"That you are a governor, I can't rally with my people, under which law? Soldiers came here, and they are still there throwing tear gas," he said.

"People have been injured, they (security operatives) use live bullets on people who are not protesters, on my constituents who are with their elected representative in a private environment."

PREMIUM TIMES observed that Mr Ugochinyere and many in the crowd were, at some point, gasping for air during the rally due to the teargas canisters thrown at them.

They were seen using clothes to cover their nose while others rubbed water on their faces to reduce the effect of the teargas.

"Look at what is happening here. You want us to choke to death? The armed forces of a country? You want us to choke to death? I am ready to die for my country," Mr Ugochinyere said.

Turning to the crowd of supporters, he appealed: "If you know you have asthma, you can go a bit back, and those that are pregnant can go back also."

The federal lawmaker appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, and the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, to prevail on the security agencies to stop firing live bullets and tear gas at the crowd.

"We beg the IGP of police and the chief of army staff, let this tear gas stop. Let this shooting stop. Let this damage stop," he said.

The politician claimed that, a day earlier, some political thugs had destroyed the APP's billboards and attempted to damage the party's office in the area to stop the rally.

"It is the duty of security agencies, especially the police and the army, to keep our people safe. If this is not addressed, it raises serious concerns for our democratic process," he stated.

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The lawmaker, afterwards, commissioned the APP's Ideato South Office.

Army, police speak

When contacted on Wednesday morning, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Appolonia Anele, told PREMIUM TIMES that no army personnel were present at the rally.

"I watched that rally on live Arise TV. I didn't see any military personnel there," Ms Anele, a colonel, said.

"When I heard him (Ugochinyere) calling on the chief of army staff, I called 34 Brigade Artillery commander and he said there was no presence of any military person at the venue of the event," she added.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday morning that the matter was being investigated.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said police authorities in the state were aware of the allegation, but had no details at the moment.

"We have commenced an investigation to ascertain what actually happened," he said, promising to get details later.