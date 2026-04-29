Liberia: GC, Ministry of Local Government Join Forces to Strengthen

Governance Commission (GC) has wrapped up a technical brainstorming session with the Ministry of Local Government (MLG) to ensure Liberia's decentralization program moves from policy to practice.

Held in Monrovia recently, the session brought together teams from the GC's National Integrity System (NIS) and Monitoring and Evaluation, Research and Publication (MERP) mandate areas.

The goal is to develop practical tools and training that make decentralization measurable and a accountable to citizens nationwide.

Two pillars of the partnership:

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Integrity enhancement: NIS will lead training for local MLG officials across the country to strengthen transparency and ethical governance at the county level.

Monitoring and evaluation: MERP will design and support an M&E framework to track progress of the decentralization rollout and ensure results can be assessed.

Commissioner Matthew Ballah Kollie Jr. said the GC's technical expertise is critical to MLG's decentralization agenda. "This session was called to brainstorm exactly how we deliver on these mandates," he noted, stressing the need for a solid technical approach.

Commissioner Stanley Kpakillen, head of MERP, called the collaboration a farsighted step and challenged technical staff to provide high-level support that can serve as a blueprint for institutional success.

Officials said the joint effort is intended to keep decentralization grounded in accountability and to directly improve services for communities outside Monrovia.