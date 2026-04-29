Nigeria: Army Apprehends 10 Terror Suspects, Rescues Kidnap Victims in N/Central

The Nigeria Army troops under various internal security operations have arrested 10 suspected terrorists and rescued three kidnapped victims in coordinated operations across the Federal Capital Territory and North-Central region.

The development is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the FCT under Operation MESA, the report said troops of 176 Guards Battalion, in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) tracking team, intercepted and arrested two suspected terrorists at a snap checkpoint in Abaji.

It added that the suspects were apprehended while transiting in a commercial vehicle en route from Kaduna to Asaba.

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The report said that the suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation.

In Benue, it revealed that troops conducting fighting patrols under Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested two suspected terrorists and recovered two motorcycles during operations in Gwer West Local Government Area.

According to the report, further operations in Nasarawa State led to the arrest of six suspected terrorists and drug peddlers in Karshi area of Karu Local Government Area.

It explained that the arrests followed actionable intelligence, adding that troops recovered a locally fabricated pistol, cartridges and other items and that the suspects were currently in custody.

"Troops also recorded successes in anti-kidnapping operations in Benue, where swift response to distress calls forced kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee.

"At Mbakange in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, one kidnapped victim was rescued and handed over to the police, while two others were freed during a separate operation in Agidi, Konshisha Local Government Area," it said.

The army said the troops had remained focused with sustained efforts to dismantle criminal networks and enhance security across the nation. (NAN)