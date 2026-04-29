Nigeria: Mercedes Benz Sues Osimhen for Alleged ₦142m Debt

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has reportedly filed a complaint with the Italian Carabinieri against Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for allegedly failing to complete payments for a leased vehicle.

Osimhen is currently one of the most clinical strikers in world football. His career has seen him flourish in Belgium, France, Italy, and now Turkey.

However, his most significant achievements have come in the Serie A and the Süper Lig, where he secured league titles with Napoli and Galatasaray, respectively.

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During his four-year stay with Napoli, Osimhen led the club to their first Scudetto in nearly four decades--a feat that earned him legendary status in Naples.

Due to these exploits, his move to Galatasaray last summer included a massive financial package, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the Turk- ish Süper Lig.

The Super Eagles star current- ly earns north of €20 million annually at Galatasaray, and it is heavily reflected in his lifestyle.

Osimhen has built a reputation for his philanthropy, frequently supporting family, friends, and even strangers on social media.

Just last weekend, he sponsored a group of Nigerian fans to fly to Istanbul for the derby against Fenerbahce, where he scored in a decisive 3-0 victory.

However, despite his high earnings, recent reports suggest that the former CAF Footballer of the Year could have some money issues.

According to a report by Napolista, Mercedes-Benz has alerted Italian authorities regarding an outstanding debt. The company claims Osimhen failed to complete the purchase of a vehicle leased in 2023 and has neglected to return the car.

Consequently, the 27-year-old striker has allegedly accrued a debt of €90,000 (approximately ₦142 million). The situation is unexpected, given that Osimhen's weekly wages have significantly been more than that amount since his title-winning season in Naples.

Known for his affinity for luxury jewelry and high-end vehicles, Osimhen recently showcased his collection to a content creator, featuring two Lamborghinis, a Rolls-Royce, and a Mercedes-Benz--the latter likely being the vehicle in question.

As of now, Osimhen's representatives have not released an official statement. The striker will likely look to resolve the matter quickly to protect his reputation and focus on his career in Turkey.